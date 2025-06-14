© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
ICC Changes ODI Rules! Two-Ball System Modified | New Concussion Protocol | Cricinfo Update 🏏
TBig update from the ICC! Starting July 2, 2025, ODIs will use a revised two-ball rule — only till the 34th over, after which teams will continue with one ball. Plus, a new universal concussion-sub protocol will apply across Tests, ODIs, and T20s.
