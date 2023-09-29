Create New Account
The Armed Forces of Ukraine made an Assassination Attempt on the Life of the Head of Gorlovka Ivan Prikhodko - He was the Target of HIMARS Missiles
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
962 Subscribers
97 views
Published 13 hours ago

The Armed Forces of Ukraine made an attempt on the life of the head of Gorlovka Ivan Prikhodko - he was the target of HIMARS missiles.

War correspondent

Alexander Sladkov, referring to personal correspondence, reports that Ivan Prikhodko was not injured as a result of the assassination attempt.

“Two HIMARS, I’m alive,” the head of the Gorlovka administration, Prikhodko, told the military correspondent.

“HIMARS are Ukraine, there is no other trace. Russia does not kill heads of administrations of Ukrainian territories,” Sladkov wrote.

