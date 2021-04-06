© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Hunter Biden Admits Laptop WAS HIS
Follow
1
Share
Report
80 views • April 06, 2021
In a bizarre interview on CBS, Hunter Biden, son of President Joseph Biden, admitted that the laptop containing incriminating emails regarding his business affairs and that of the Biden family, ties to China, and ill gotten gains, along with photos of him having sex and doing drugs including meth and crack, was in fact his. Or to be fully accurate, at no point in the interview did he deny it when asked point blank Italy, and invoked the victimhood protection program, by insinuating that he was naturally a victim of nefarious actors possibly.
Meanwhile, Jack Dorsey of Twitter admitted that the company aired in restricting dissemination of the New York post story regarding the laptop, everyone else stayed silent. Of course, all censorship falls on one side of the aisle, and the question one Has to ask Themselves is whether or not it's random.
#hunterbiden #hunterbidenlaptop #jackdorsey
send bitcoin to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers!
Find me and subscribe on
Locals: http://rechargeFreedom.locals.com
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom
Daily Motion: https://www.dailymotion.com/RechargeFreedom
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
Meanwhile, Jack Dorsey of Twitter admitted that the company aired in restricting dissemination of the New York post story regarding the laptop, everyone else stayed silent. Of course, all censorship falls on one side of the aisle, and the question one Has to ask Themselves is whether or not it's random.
#hunterbiden #hunterbidenlaptop #jackdorsey
send bitcoin to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers!
Find me and subscribe on
Locals: http://rechargeFreedom.locals.com
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom
Daily Motion: https://www.dailymotion.com/RechargeFreedom
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.