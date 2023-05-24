Every American Should Watch This

This is a heartwarming story. With the current events going on
in Ukraine, so many people have been drawn into the 'Hate
Russia syndrome.
The men in this story prove that at some time or other in our lives, there are no boundaries separating status, country, religion, or even the language that we speak, and even after the danger that is being experienced at the time has disappeared, the compassion being held by those at the time lives on. This video (obviously made in the Reagan years, around 1986-7) may be about 36 or so years old, but it still carries a message to us. We are not born as enemies. We're crafted into being enemies.
Video Source:
Closing theme music:
'Beauty Of Russia' by David Fesliyan
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
NOTE: There is no connection between Mike Gardner or
Fesliyan Studios and this channel.
cl wed19:05
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.