Every American Should Watch This
The Kokoda Kid
Published 20 hours ago

This is a heartwarming story. With the current events going on

in Ukraine, so many people have been drawn into the 'Hate

Russia syndrome.


The men in this story prove that at some time or other in our lives, there are no boundaries separating status, country, religion, or even the language that we speak, and even after the danger that is being experienced at the time has disappeared, the compassion being held by those at the time lives on. This video (obviously made in the Reagan years, around 1986-7) may be about 36 or so years old, but it still carries a message to us. We are not born as enemies. We're crafted into being enemies.

Video Source:

Mike Gardner

Closing theme music:

'Beauty Of Russia' by David Fesliyan

Fesliyan Studios

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

NOTE: There is no connection between Mike Gardner or

Fesliyan Studios and this channel.


cl wed19:05

Keywords
ww2wwllrussian powsww11american powsamerican and russian pows

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
