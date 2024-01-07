Valitkaa Sari Essayah Suomen Presidentiksi 2024

Election Advertisement in Finnish. Dear Finns abroad, who are Finland's citizens and want that a good president will be elected at the 28th of January 2024. Mrs Sari Essayah is a talented and reliable christian candidate for president. Her number is 9. Vote Sari!
Vaalimainos suomeksi. Hyvat suomalaiset ulkomailla, jotka olette Suomen kansalaisia, ja haluatte valituksi hyvan presidentin 28. tammikuuta 2024. Rouva Sari Essayah on lahjakas ja luotettava kristitty kandidaatti presidentiksi. Hanen numeronsa on 9. Aanesta Saria!
Adventisement is done by the permission of Sari as voluntary work.
Mainos on tehty Sarin luvalla vapaaehtoistyona.
