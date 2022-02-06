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Bizarre Medical Kidnapping Car Crash Survivor Wakes Up On Hospital Covid Death Protocol
WGON
WGON
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51 views • February 06, 2022
Benjamin Gord is a singer and songwriter. Earlier this week he put out a video that went viral detailing his experience with the hospital’s Covid death protocol after surviving a car crash. Benjamin claims that he awoke in his hospital bed from the car crash ventilated with the diagnosis of “Covid.” When the paramedics arrived at the scene of the accident, they injected him with some kind of sedative to “calm him down.” Benjamin was then taken to Flagstaff Medical Center. Benjamin joins us now.
https://rumble.com/vu2qto-bizarre-medical-kidnapping-car-crash-survivor-wakes-up-on-hospital-covid-de.html?mref=6zof&;mc=dgip3&utm_source=newsletter&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=Stew+Peters+Show&ep=2

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