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Masks? Now Door-To-Door Blood Draws
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377 views • November 18, 2020
Here’s a letter from a lawyer explaining that there are mask exemptions for health in most states (he cities a half dozen specific examples) and stores are told they can’t ask. Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell. But now Houston is stepping it up going door-to-door to draw blood and look for antibodies.
For viral content, in-depth insights and breaking news be sure to follow David Knight on Parler and Twitter @Libertytarian
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For viral content, in-depth insights and breaking news be sure to follow David Knight on Parler and Twitter @Libertytarian
Our healthy and delicious storable foods are now available with the shortest lead time we’ve had in months!
https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/food?ims=nmudw&;utm_campaign=foodbis&utm_source=brighteon&utm_medium=Text+Link&utm_content=foodbis
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