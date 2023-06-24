For nearly 475 years many churches pray for "World Everlasting". Jesus never referenced an Everlasting World. Even though the OT Prophets spoke of the future Everlasting Salvation, and not an Everlasting World. Furthermore the apostles spoke of the closeness of Jesus' return. But Peter spoke very uniquely in 2nd Peter chapter 3. Interested in what I see there?
