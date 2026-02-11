Ro Khanna reveals the names of 6 individuals that were inexplicably redacted by the DOJ

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Ro Khanna revealed the names of six individuals that were inexplicably redacted by the DOJ in the latest release of the Epstein files:
➡️ Salvatore Nuara — Reportedly listed as an NYPD-related contact in Epstein’s black book.
➡️ Zurab Mikeladze — Very limited public information available; appears to be a Georgian-linked businessman or associate.
➡️ Leonic Leonov — Low-profile figure with little verified background publicly accessible.
➡️ Nicola Caputo — Former Member of the European Parliament (Italy).
➡️ Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem — CEO of DP World (Dubai Ports); Epstein reportedly referenced him in an email involving a “torture video.”
➡️ Leslie Wexner — Billionaire and former head of Victoria’s Secret’s parent company; Epstein’s longtime patron, widely cited as central to his financial network.
Adding: Rep. Jamie Raskin (D–Md.) told Axios on Tuesday that after reviewing the unredacted Epstein files the day before, a search for President Trump’s name returned more than one million results.