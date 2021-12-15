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Dr. Sherri Tenpenny - Why is Hydrogel, Spike Proteins, Graphene Oxide and Lipid Nano-Technology in the Shot
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583 views • December 15, 2021
Dr. Sherri Tenpenny presents at San Antonio Texas.
Free list of 20 Mechanisms of Injury: https://r20.rs6.net/tn.jsp?f=001qvrPRZUS1hjcvfqpM81_XHLQdihYUPhBvryCluBwKINWUYsVQFOo0EBT_FJV96s_uLJbuI5df2vTTphbOk4bMUKU5vsCY5tn2BCQngCBw27m61yRShiIfZHqtYaHP6gsWv7xMaSGg6alMBRCWyC7EeeFweU7cuWCoKEsMQKE0a1kfewwLmnoE8miwRzWe4PPk8dAoLh-oglOCEKbhuR7SCGiPHAvF-t1QE53hKaOvyk=&;c=4ipmr5J9lML0XvXsKvc9CTU7TdomadYdnKEl_LqmE4gNQVFiLDGEsQ==&ch=LjC5J4Gyq4TTOQh1xBPSYpxxmJI82aHmoUPFWI8b0mAiOK6LlSZCfw==&jrc=1
Dr. Tenpenny's website: https://www.drtenpenny.com/
E-book 20 Mechanisms of Injury with photos and professional article sources for each one: https://www.drtenpenny.com/product-page/20-mechanisms-of-injury-ebook
E-book 20 More Mechanisms of Injury with photos and professional journal sources for each one: https://www.drtenpenny.com/ebook-20-more-moi
The E-books are $14.95 each.
Free list of 20 Mechanisms of Injury: https://r20.rs6.net/tn.jsp?f=001qvrPRZUS1hjcvfqpM81_XHLQdihYUPhBvryCluBwKINWUYsVQFOo0EBT_FJV96s_uLJbuI5df2vTTphbOk4bMUKU5vsCY5tn2BCQngCBw27m61yRShiIfZHqtYaHP6gsWv7xMaSGg6alMBRCWyC7EeeFweU7cuWCoKEsMQKE0a1kfewwLmnoE8miwRzWe4PPk8dAoLh-oglOCEKbhuR7SCGiPHAvF-t1QE53hKaOvyk=&;c=4ipmr5J9lML0XvXsKvc9CTU7TdomadYdnKEl_LqmE4gNQVFiLDGEsQ==&ch=LjC5J4Gyq4TTOQh1xBPSYpxxmJI82aHmoUPFWI8b0mAiOK6LlSZCfw==&jrc=1
Dr. Tenpenny's website: https://www.drtenpenny.com/
E-book 20 Mechanisms of Injury with photos and professional article sources for each one: https://www.drtenpenny.com/product-page/20-mechanisms-of-injury-ebook
E-book 20 More Mechanisms of Injury with photos and professional journal sources for each one: https://www.drtenpenny.com/ebook-20-more-moi
The E-books are $14.95 each.
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