Highlights of Russian Military Operation in Ukraine on November 30





▪️Russian troops have once again carried out strikes with Geran drones on Ukrainian military facilities. According to preliminary data, the territory of the AFU-used Shepetivka repair plant, located in Khmelnytskyy Region, was hit.





▪️In the Kup’yans’k sector south of Lyman Pershyi, Russian troops have entrenched themselves in the forest area and continue to advance in the vicinity of Syn’kivka. At the same time, the Russian Armed Forces are attacking towards the Petropavlivka Stavok east of the village of Petropavlivka.





▪️In the Soledar direction, Russian servicemen are expanding their zone of control south of the Berkhivs’ke Reservoir and moving towards the nursery. At the same time, fighting continues near the O0506 highway north of Khromove.





▪️On the southern flank of Bakhmut fierce clashes are ongoing over the dominant heights north of Klishchiivka. The situation in this area has not actually changed, and neither side can achieve any decisive advantage.





▪️In the Orikhiv sector, the enemy doesn’t stop the attacks despite heavy rain and snow. The AFU made another unsuccessful attempt north of Verbove, but received a stiff respon





▪️In the Kherson direction, the AFU are still holding a bridgehead in Krynky, without abandoning their attempts to expand their zone of control towards the planting area south of the village.However, Russian artillery and aviation are working on the positions of the AFU without interruption, as a result of which they had to withdraw to the northern outskirts of the settlement.





▪️At the same time, the AFU continue to regularly shell localities on the left bank of the Dnieper. Air defenses intercepted an enemy missile near Skadovs’k. In addition, Nova Kakhovka, Hornostaivka, Hola Prystan’, Korsunka, Oleshky and other localities came under attack.