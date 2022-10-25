Biden: 'My Age Is Legit Concern, I Could Drop Dead Tomorrow'

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"I think it's a legitimate thing to be concerned about anyone's age, including mine. I think that's totally legitimate. But I think the best way to make the judgement is to uh, to, you know, watch me... I could get a disease tomorrow. I could, you know, drop dead tomorrow."