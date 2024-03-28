Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Tucker Carlson | “We Were Used,” Gold Star Father Reveals the Biden Admin’s Shameful Behavior
channel image
GalacticStorm
2227 Subscribers
Shop now
49 views
Published 17 hours ago

Tucker Carlson - Ep. 85 | Gold Star Father Arrested for Speaking the name of his son at the SOTU address.

Steve Nikoui is a carpenter from California whose son was killed during Biden’s pullout from Afghanistan. Joe Biden won’t say his name, so at the State of the Union speech, Steve Nikoui did. He was immediately arrested for it.

Keywords
tucker carlsontucker carlson networktucker carlson uncensoredtucker carlson shorts

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket