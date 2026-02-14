BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

'The Moment We've Been Anticipating for Decades has Begun...'
Planet Zedta
Planet Zedta
945 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
222 views • 1 day ago
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Mars &#8216;Black Beauty&#8217; Meteorite Reveals Ancient Water, Challenging Mainstream Planetary Narratives

Mars ‘Black Beauty’ Meteorite Reveals Ancient Water, Challenging Mainstream Planetary Narratives

Edison Reed
A concerning signal: CDC-linked study finds higher hypertension risk in vaccinated pregnancies

A concerning signal: CDC-linked study finds higher hypertension risk in vaccinated pregnancies

Willow Tohi
Declassified drone footage reveals &#8220;playful&#8221; orb formation over Persian Gulf

Declassified drone footage reveals “playful” orb formation over Persian Gulf

Jacob Thomas
The Whole Foods Reset: How Two Weeks of Unprocessed Eating Unlocks Natural Health

The Whole Foods Reset: How Two Weeks of Unprocessed Eating Unlocks Natural Health

Coco Somers
The hidden cost of weight loss: Modern drugs, ancient diseases

The hidden cost of weight loss: Modern drugs, ancient diseases

Willow Tohi
Secret Chinese BIOLABS operating in the country raise concerns over regulatory gaps and national security threats

Secret Chinese BIOLABS operating in the country raise concerns over regulatory gaps and national security threats

Ramon Tomey
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy