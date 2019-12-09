White Victims of Multiculturalism - 0165 - Lauren Deis - Tribute to Lauren

A video tribute to Lauren Deis created by her friends.



Brown, a serial sexual predator with prior convictions, lured Lauren over to his house under the premise of doing some clerical work for him, then raped her and stabbed her to death. He had sex with her corpse, then attempted to cut off her leg so he could stuff her body in a clothes bin. Brown left her body in a basement closet for six days before putting it by a trash bin outside the high school.



He claimed that Lauren agreed to have sex with him for $200, but that he refused to pay her afterwards & she attacked him, forcing him to kill her. He finally admitted guilt & was sentenced to life in prison.