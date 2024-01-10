J6 Provides A Glimpse Of What's Coming-Be Warned, Get Prepared

J6 was clearly an operation run by the FIB and other gov't actors to create a riot or to create the mein of a riot. For the purpose of turning weapons of war against Christians, patriots and conservatives. In that respect, J6 was a failure, but it did leave a slight opening for the communists to commence with the roundups, political persecutions and murders. Be warned, be prepped. See article, EPA buying weapons of war:
https://thetacticalhermit.com/index.php/2024/01/07/epa-is-buying-millions-of-dollars-worth-of-military-grade-weapons/ Tucker Carlson interview about J6 with Clay Higgins:
https://ncrenegade.com/tucker-episode-61/ Lara Logan interview with J6 beating victim Victoria White-very violent, trigger warning:
https://truthinmedia.com/episode/episode-10-the-victoria-white-story/ commentary about O'Biden's latest anti-American vitriolic speech:
https://johnalucas6.substack.com/p/worst-presidential-speach-ever
Then there's this, Chris Matthews proving his fealty to the regime: https://preparedgunowners.com/2024/01/09/try-not-to-laugh-as-clown-tries-to-criticize-gun-owners/
