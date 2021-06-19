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Can China’s Economic Might Overcome G7 Effort to Curb CCP- - Zooming In China - Simone Gao Analysis
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10 views • June 19, 2021
Despite #G7Summit2021 consensus to counter China’s economic, diplomatic and military aggression, China is attracting maga investment into the country. Can China’s Economic Might Overcome G7 Effort to Curb #CCP? Will China be able to form its own alliance to counter the west? Why is it hard for big companies to leave China? In this episode of #ZoomingInChina, Tea Time, Simone Gao gives her unique analysis.
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