Full Spectrum Habit-Formation

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Governments are systems, and systems repeat. (If it doesn't repeat, it isn't a system.) Our Constitution, for instance, is a paper algorithm, setting up certain repetitions. Every four years we elect a President, every six years we elect a Senator, every two years we elect a Congressman. That's from a political institution. Cultural institutions create repetitions, too. For instance, every December 25th, we have Christmas; every July 4th, we have Independence Day. Different institutions create different patterns of repetition. Our word "tradition" refers to these cultural habits. This video explores the ways that various institutions in our society [e.g., government, religion, academia, media] create different "habits" that cause the people to sleepwalk into certain established patterns.
Video Source:
Chris Russo - ESPN