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🚨🇮🇷⚓️ Iran’s Pioneering Naval Tactic: Missile-Deployed Sea Mines
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Iran changed naval warfare forever by using missiles to deploy sea mines in the Strait of Hormuz during the 2025 naval drills.

Instead of deploying ships or boats to place mines, the IRGC employs ballistic or specialized missiles to transport the mines to a designated location, where they are then released into the water. This method significantly reduces the time required for the operation and virtually eliminates the risks faced by the ships carrying out the task.

If this system reaches full operational capacity, it could offer several significant advantages. For one, it enables the swift and widespread deployment of mines across large areas, often without any prior warning. Additionally, it makes it much harder for adversaries to anticipate mine-laying activities, as the only visible sign would be the missile launch, not the movement of ships.

Iran is moving away from traditional methods toward a more contemporary strategy, where missiles serve as a highly effective tool for establishing minefields. Such a method is particularly impactful in confined waterways like the Strait of Hormuz, where even a small number of mines could cause major disruptions to global shipping lanes, leading to extended demining efforts.

Source @NewRulesGeo

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