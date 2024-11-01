RT News - November 1 2024 6AM GMT

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Nov 1, 2024
rt.com
Russia says Western arms supplies to Ukraine are mired in so much corruption, that the Pentagon doesn't even know where much of the cash has gone. RT reports exclusively from the Donbass city of Ukrainsk, where Russian forces are helping to evacuate civilians away from the frontlines. However as our crew witnessed first hand, the route to safety can still prove perilous. Talk show host, Tucker Carlson, claims the White House is in panic mode fearing if Trump returns to the Oval office, he'll expose all their dirty secrets.