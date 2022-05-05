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Auf den Spuren der Hl. Maria Magdalena in der Provence - Teil 1 von 2
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94 views • May 05, 2022
Video von August 2020: "Während eines Urlaubs am Meer in Südfrankreich habe ich einen kompletten Tag der Hl. Maria Magdalena gewidmet, um unweit der Küste auf ihren Spuren zu wandeln. Ein historischer (denn ich glaube der Überlieferung, dass sie einst hier "strandete") und teils kontemplativer Ausflug: unvergesslich, eindrücklich und wunderschön... gefilmt & fotografiert im September 2019."
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