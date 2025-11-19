The destruction of enemy facilities in western Ukraine continues. Ternopil and Lviv are under attack by the Russian Armed Forces.

The chlorine content in the air after airstrikes in Ternopol is 6 times above the norm, reports the administration.

Residents are urged to stay indoors if possible and keep windows closed.

Adding:

Two Majors #Summary as of the morning of November 19, 2025

▪️ The Russian Armed Forces struck Kharkov at night (about 20 explosions), Pavlograd, Odessa, Vinnytsia, Snovsk in Chernihov region, and Dnepropetrovsk. Strike UAVs, "Kalibr" missiles were used; Tu-95MS and "Kinzhal" carriers were recorded in the air.

▪️ In the Rostov region, a drone attack was repelled last night in the Kamensky district. By midnight, 18 Ukrainian UAVs were destroyed over Belgorod, Bryansk, Kaluga, Kursk regions, Moscow region, Rostov and Tula regions. At night, footage began circulating online from Krasnodar Krai showing a fire near one of the oil refineries.

▪️ In the Sumy direction, the "North" group of forces is engaged in heavy positional battles. In forest plantations, our assault troopers managed to advance on three sections deep into Sumy region. Attempts by AFU combat groups to advance towards Alekseevka and Varachino were disrupted by comprehensive fire strikes. Artillery targeted enemy positions near Ryzhevka and Iskriskovshchina on the Tetkinsky and Glushkovsky sectors.

▪️ In the Belgorod region, in the village of Nechaevka, a vehicle was damaged by an FPV drone strike. In Posokhovo, a drone detonated in a private house yard. In the village of Kazinka, an exploded FPV drone damaged windows in an apartment building, an administrative building, and two commercial facilities; a power line was cut. In the village of Tulyanka, windows were broken in a private house. In Dunayk, an FPV drone attacked a parked passenger car. In the village of Dorogoshch, two private houses were damaged by drone strikes. In the village of Gora-Podol, a passenger car was hit by shrapnel. Near the Gajevka farmstead in the Volokonovsky district, an FPV drone struck a car in a company parking lot.

▪️ In the Kharkov direction, the "North" group of forces is advancing on the southern side of Volchansk. In the forest near Synelnykove, our assault troops captured three AFU strongpoints; the Ministry of Defense reported the capture of the nearby settlement of Tsegelnoye. On the Melovoe-Khatne front line, progress was made despite a Ukrainian counterattack.

▪️ South of Kupyansk, in the Bohuslav direction, the "West" group of forces is advancing towards Bohuslavka – Novoplatonovka.

▪️ Southeast of Krasny Liman, our units reached the Krasny Liman – Zakotnoye highway, taking it under fire control.

▪️ In the southern part of the city of Seversk, our assault groups are active, as confirmed by footage (https://t.me/warhistoryalconafter/249351) from the battles on site. Previously, the Russian Armed Forces only covertly accumulated fighters in the built-up area; now it can be said that the assault on the city from the south has begun. It will not be quick.

▪️ A new element of the situation is the Russian Armed Forces' offensive on the Kramatorsk direction. East of Novomarkovo, our units advanced along the Seversky Donets–Donbass canal.

▪️ In the Pokrovsk (Krasnoarmeysk) direction, the Russian Armed Forces are fighting in the Vladimirovka area. In Pokrovsk itself, the enemy acknowledges the successes of our troops; battles are ongoing in various parts of the city.

▪️ In the Dnepropetrovsk region, the "East" group of forces captured Nechaevka.

▪️ In Primorsk and Stepnogorsk on the Zaporozhye front, fighting continues.

Summary compiled by: ⚡️Two Majors (two_majors)