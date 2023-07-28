Worldcoin Orbs / Tools for Humanity

TOOLS FOR HUMANITY / WORLDCOIN
Helping build a reliable solution for “distinguishing humans from AI online,” enable “global democratic processes” and “drastically increase economic opportunity”
Iris-Scanning Crypto Plan To 'Verify' Every Human Online
https://www.zerohedge.com/crypto/its-time-openais-sam-altman-worldcoin-launches-token-distinguish-humans-bots
( #Worldcoin token is not available to U.S. citizens due to regulatory restrictions but that hasn’t stopped the biometrics infrastructure from being rolled out )
THE ORB
https://techcrunch.com/2021/10/21/sam-altmans-worldcoin-wants-to-scan-every-humans-eyeball-and-give-them-crypto-in-exchange/
Interested??
https://techcrunch.com/2023/07/27/are-you-going-to-let-sam-altmans-crypto-project-scan-your-eyeballs-or-not/
Orbs in NYC
https://futurism.com/sam-altman-worldcoin-eyeball-scan
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.