Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Worldcoin Orbs / Tools for Humanity
channel image
View of One
1 Subscribers
45 views
Published Yesterday

TOOLS FOR HUMANITY / WORLDCOIN


Helping build a reliable solution for “distinguishing humans from AI online,” enable “global democratic processes” and “drastically increase economic opportunity”


Iris-Scanning Crypto Plan To 'Verify' Every Human Online

https://www.zerohedge.com/crypto/its-time-openais-sam-altman-worldcoin-launches-token-distinguish-humans-bots


( #Worldcoin token is not available to U.S. citizens due to regulatory restrictions but that hasn’t stopped the biometrics infrastructure from being rolled out )


THE ORB

https://techcrunch.com/2021/10/21/sam-altmans-worldcoin-wants-to-scan-every-humans-eyeball-and-give-them-crypto-in-exchange/

Interested??

https://techcrunch.com/2023/07/27/are-you-going-to-let-sam-altmans-crypto-project-scan-your-eyeballs-or-not/

Orbs in NYC 
https://futurism.com/sam-altman-worldcoin-eyeball-scan

Keywords
cryptoorbsworldcoiniris-scanning

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket