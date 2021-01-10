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Is It God's Fault
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7 views • January 10, 2021
When we see someone hungry, naked or homeless do we blame God? Do we ask why God created this problem or why He has not eliminated this problem? Does it take a miracle to feed, or clothe or house a needy person? Are these problems not solvable by us, using the means given us? If we are not using the means and wealth given to us by God to do these things how is this the fault of God? Are we not responsible for our actions and inactions and if so why are we claiming these actions or inactions are God’s responsibility? Why are we attempting to make God accountable for what we are doing or not doing?
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