The first duty of new PM of UK, Keir Starmer's government is... you guessed it. War.

Also about him:

Keir Starmer faces renewed scrutiny over allegations he protected Jimmy Savile (https://thegrayzone.com/2024/07/06/keir-starmer-scrutiny-protected-savile/)

As the UK’s new, intelligence-aligned Prime Minister takes power, questions are resurfacing about how crucial files on infamous British pedophile Jimmy Savile disappeared under his watch.

BY KIT KLARENBERG

Continue reading TheGrayzone.com

https://thegrayzone.com/2024/07/06/keir-starmer-scrutiny-protected-savile/

Adding, July 7th:

Britain will supply Ukraine with another 10 155mm AS-90 self-propelled guns (a lot of them have already been crushed), 90 Brimstone missiles, 40 mine clearance vehicles, 61 bulldozers, 50 small boats and 250,000 ammunition.

This decision has already been endorsed by the new Defense Minister of the Labor government, so, as expected, there will be no significant changes in British policy.



