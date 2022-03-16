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Fifty off-road Vehicles from Chechnya Arrived in the DPR - The head of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov, sent these Cars to the Donetsk Republic for the needs of the army.031622
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100 views • March 16, 2022
Fifty off-road vehicles from Chechnya arrived in the DPR
The head of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov, sent these cars to the Donetsk Republic for the needs of the army.
The head of the DPR, Denis Pushilin, thanked Kadyrov for such help: “This is what is needed now on the front line, what is needed at the front. In these difficult times, when the liberation operation is underway, such sincere support of our units is extremely important.”
The head of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov, sent these cars to the Donetsk Republic for the needs of the army.
The head of the DPR, Denis Pushilin, thanked Kadyrov for such help: “This is what is needed now on the front line, what is needed at the front. In these difficult times, when the liberation operation is underway, such sincere support of our units is extremely important.”
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