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On Wings Like Eagles (Isaiah 40:31) (Scripture Song)
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10 views • January 17, 2021
From Scripture Rock 2.
Eagles...
One day safe at rest
then pushed out from the nest
Spinning tumbling
falling through the sky
Ripped to shreds by wind
but you were born to win
Spread your wings and fly
higher you will
Rise up on Wings like eagles
You will run and not be weary
You will walk and not grow faint
You will rise up on wings
like Eagles - (Isa. 40:31)
Even youths grow tired
and weary young men fall
But those who hope in YAH renew their strength
Hard pressed on every side
Struck down, but not destroyed
Perplexed, but not despairing
Daring still to
CHORUS
I believe ... I can fly
________
SPANISH:
LAS ALAS COMO ÁGUILAS
Eagles...
One day safe at rest
then pushed out from the nest
Spinning tumbling
falling through the sky
Ripped to shreds by wind
but you were born to win
Spread your wings and fly
higher you will
Rise up on Wings like eagles
You will run and not be weary
You will walk and not grow faint
You will rise up on wings
like Eagles - (Isa. 40:31)
Even youths grow tired
and weary young men fall
But those who hope in YAH renew their strength
Hard pressed on every side
Struck down, but not destroyed
Perplexed, but not despairing
Daring still to
CHORUS
I believe ... I can fly
________
SPANISH:
LAS ALAS COMO ÁGUILAS
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