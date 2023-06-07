Tucker On Twitter: Ep. 1

Manipulated By Lies; Silenced By Taboos
* In journalism, curiosity is the gravest crime.
* If you’re wondering why our country seems so dysfunctional, this is a big part of the reason.
* Nobody knows what’s happening.
* A small group of people control access to all relevant information — and the rest of us don’t know.
* That’s how they maintain control.
* We are the ones who live in ignorance now.
Tucker On Twitter | 6 June 2023
https://twitter.com/TuckerCarlson/status/1666203439146172419
