Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Tucker On Twitter: Ep. 1
247 views
channel image
Son of the Republic
Published a day ago |

Manipulated By Lies; Silenced By Taboos

* In journalism, curiosity is the gravest crime.

* If you’re wondering why our country seems so dysfunctional, this is a big part of the reason.

* Nobody knows what’s happening.

* A small group of people control access to all relevant information — and the rest of us don’t know.

* That’s how they maintain control.

* We are the ones who live in ignorance now.


Tucker On Twitter | 6 June 2023

https://twitter.com/TuckerCarlson/status/1666203439146172419

Keywords
terrorismcensorshipfalse flagdeceptionevilsabotagerussiaufopropagandatucker carlsonmanipulationukrainetyrannydisinformationmisinformationignorancedysfunctionkhazariasecrecysuppressionextraterrestrial lifetautologymendacitynordstream pipelinekakhovka dam

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket