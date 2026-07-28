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THE GOSPEL OF MATTHEW Part 82: The Wrath of God
Resurrection Life of Jesus
Resurrection Life of Jesus
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The crucifixion of Jesus by itself did not pay for the sins of the human race; instead, it was the platform by which God the Father poured out His wrath. The transfer of sin took place once the God-man had been crucified. Then, the sins of humanity – from Adam to the last man – were transferred to Jesus.

God the Father did not want mankind to witness what was taking place and Judea was plunged into darkness from noon to three p.m. The pent-up wrath against sin slammed into Jesus like a spiritual freight train and He was mercilessly judged for the sins of mankind. This three-hour window is when the atonement took place.

It was pure hell until the divine wrath was expended. Then at the end when God the Father cut the spiritual link to Jesus, the response was immediate and visceral and the onlookers’ thought the God-man was crying out for Elijah. The Son of God redeemed humanity. It cost us nothing, but God the Father watched as Jesus became the vilest person on earth.

Sermon Outline: https://eaec.org/sermons/2024/RLJ-1985.pdf

RLJ-1985 -- OCTOBER 20, 2024

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https://rljc-eaec.org/

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jesusatonementgod the fatherdivine wrath
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