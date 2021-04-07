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Gaia Speaks | Warning! Mother Will Destroy It All If We Don't Get Our Act Together!
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84 views • April 07, 2021
"Biological Bodies Without Souls (Soulless Humans)" have Taken Over Our World! Either "Souls With Biological Bodies (Souled Humans)" Take It Back, Or It Will Be Destroyed And "The Great Reset" Won't Be What The World Economic Forum Is Talking About! We Are Not The First Civilization Gaia Allowed On Her Body. Planet Earth Is Conscious Of Everything.
ORGANIC PORTALS – SOULLESS HUMANS
https://veilofreality.com/2011/04/18/organic-portals-soulless-humans/
ORGANIC PORTALS – SOULLESS HUMANS
https://veilofreality.com/2011/04/18/organic-portals-soulless-humans/
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