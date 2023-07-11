"There shall be a confusion also in many places, and the fire shall be oft sent out again, and the wild beasts shall change their place, and menstruous women shall bring forth monsters." 2 Esdras 5:8
Quantum Computers and A.I: Stephen Hawking warns artificial intelligence could end mankind
"Development of full artificial intelligence could spell the end of the human race."
"It would take off on its own, and re-design itself at an ever increasing rate, "he said.
"Humans who are limited by slow biological evolution, couldn't compete, and would be superseded."
Visit our website: https://www.eatinwildhoneyandlocusts.co.uk for the accompanying PowerPoint presentation for this discussion. The uncensored program link is: https://eatinwildhoneyandlocusts.co.uk/wake-in-fright-with-dr-stephen-pidgeon-jesse-knock-jon-hallam/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.