“Wake in Fright" with Dr. Stephen Pidgeon, Jesse Knock & Jon Hallam
Eatin Wild Honey and Locusts
Published Yesterday

"There shall be a confusion also in many places, and the fire shall be oft sent out again, and the wild beasts shall change their place, and menstruous women shall bring forth monsters." 2 Esdras 5:8

Quantum Computers and A.I: Stephen Hawking warns artificial intelligence could end mankind

"Development of full artificial intelligence could spell the end of the human race."

"It would take off on its own, and re-design itself at an ever increasing rate, "he said.

"Humans who are limited by slow biological evolution, couldn't compete, and would be superseded."

Visit our website: https://www.eatinwildhoneyandlocusts.co.uk for the accompanying PowerPoint presentation for this discussion.  The uncensored program link is: https://eatinwildhoneyandlocusts.co.uk/wake-in-fright-with-dr-stephen-pidgeon-jesse-knock-jon-hallam/

Keywords
aiquantum computingjessica knockdr stephen pidgeonewhaljohn hallam

