THE KINGDOM IS NEAREST! TRAVAILING IS BIRTHING FORTH THE MOVE OF ZION
End the global reset
22 views • 21 hours ago

In this video I like to go over the weather calamities and the surrounding world circumstances in relation to the biggest move in world history that is about to begin. 144,000 overcomers and all those who will follow will begin to come forth even as the world is being destroyed. The trevailing is currently in progress. within the people as well as on the surface of planet Earth. It is confirming that Romans chapter 8 is in process of being fulfilled at this time. many have their hopes on the President Trump and President Putin meeting on August 15th. this is all a show and it is only going to lead to another disappointment. world war is not going to be stopped

You can email me for questions or comments yet [email protected]

⚡💥IF YOU WOULD LIKE TO SUPPORT THIS CHANNEL WE WOULD APPRECIATE IT. I HAVE VENMO OR PAYPAL 

VENMO, MY HANDLE IS kenneth-vance-12

OR TO MY PAYPAL IS MY EMAIL ADDRESS 

[email protected]

NOTE: FOR SOME REASON PAYPAL WILL ONLY LET YOU CLICK ON GOODS AND SERVICES SO THAT IS OKAY THERE IS NO CHARGE. I AM NOT TECHNOLOGICALLY SMART ON HOW TO CORRECT IT. BUT I DO NOT HAVE GOODS AND SERVICES. BUT IT WILL GO THROUGH. THANK YOU

💥 THIS IS THE WEBSITE FOR LARRY MCGUIRE THE WARNING WEBSITE I RECOMMEND YOU GO THERE AND READ FOR WHAT THE KINGDOM TRULY IS AND WHAT THE CHURCHES WILL NOT TELL YOU

larrygmeguiar2.com

