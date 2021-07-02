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DeSantis refutes Washington Examiner story, says he never requested Trump to not hold Saturday rally
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220 views • July 02, 2021
Florida's Governor's Office is refuting claims made by a Washington Examiner article Wednesday about a weekend Trump rally in the Sunshine State. One America's Stephan Kleinhenz has more.
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