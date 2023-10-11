Rep. Matt Gaetz: I am excited for a new era of leadership in the House of Representatives.





By tomorrow, I believe House Republicans will be coalescing around Jim Jordan or Steve Scalise - two respected and trusted men.





I’m going to do a lot of praying tonight to figure out which one I’m going to vote for.





@RepMattGaetz

https://x.com/RepMattGaetz/status/1711916446245097531?s=20