Rep. Matt Gaetz: I am excited for a new era of leadership in the House of Representatives.
By tomorrow, I believe House Republicans will be coalescing around Jim Jordan or Steve Scalise - two respected and trusted men.
I’m going to do a lot of praying tonight to figure out which one I’m going to vote for.
@RepMattGaetz
https://x.com/RepMattGaetz/status/1711916446245097531?s=20
