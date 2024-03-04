🏥 Person-Centered Healthcare: The Four-Component Model 💼

🤔 Ever wondered how we make healthcare decisions at our clinic?
🕵️♂️ Dive into our secret formula with Dr. Michael Ruscio as he explains at our clinic, we prioritize treating people, not just numbers 🌟
📚 We rely on a four-component model:
🕵️♂️ History: Understanding their journey
🤔 Symptoms: Listening to their body
🩺Treatment Response: Tailoring care
🔬 Lab Testing: Adding precision
🔍 💡 He further elaborates around 75% of decision-making data comes from the person's story, symptoms, and treatment response. Lab tests are just one piece of the puzzle 🧩
Explore more about this intrigue journey of health care
