🏥 Person-Centered Healthcare: The Four-Component Model 💼

🤔 Ever wondered how we make healthcare decisions at our clinic?

🕵️♂️ Dive into our secret formula with Dr. Michael Ruscio as he explains at our clinic, we prioritize treating people, not just numbers 🌟

🎙️ https://bit.ly/3ugEPxM

📚 We rely on a four-component model:

🕵️♂️ History: Understanding their journey

🤔 Symptoms: Listening to their body

🩺Treatment Response: Tailoring care

🔬 Lab Testing: Adding precision

🔍 💡 He further elaborates around 75% of decision-making data comes from the person's story, symptoms, and treatment response. Lab tests are just one piece of the puzzle 🧩

🚀 Explore more about this intrigue journey of health care by clicking the link in our bio or description above. 🎧