Pastor Phil Hotsenpiller | Did Klaus Schwab Just Announce the Great Reset Has Begun? (Part 3)

Learn More About Pastor Phil Hotsenpiller Today At:

www.AmericanFaith.com

www.InfluenceChurch.org



As Christians How Should We Process:

The Fourth Industrial Revolution?

Yuval Noah Harari?

Surveillance under the skin? - Revelation Chapter 13 (The Antichrist will change the times, the Antichrist will change the laws and will make it where you can’t buy or sell without having the “mark” in your hand or in your head.)

History at a turning point? - “And he shall speak great words against the most High, and shall wear out the saints of the most High, and think to change times and laws: and they shall be given into his hand until a time and times and the dividing of time.” - Daniel 7:25

How should Christians process the push to put surveillance under the skin?

How should we process Disney, celebrities, the actors, the musicians, the athletes and the mainstream media pushing the mRNA-modifying nano-technology-filled COVID-19 shots and surveillance under the skin technology?

What is John Chapter 21 all about?



Luke 6:26 - “Woe unto you, when all men shall speak well of you! for so did their fathers to the false prophets.”



Romans 1:21 - “21 Because that, when they knew God, they glorified him not as God, neither were thankful; but became vain in their imaginations, and their foolish heart was darkened. 22 Professing themselves to be wise, they became fools, 23 And changed the glory of the uncorruptible God into an image made like to corruptible man, and to birds, and four footed beasts, and creeping things. 24 Wherefore God also gave them up to uncleanness through the lusts of their own hearts, to dishonor their own bodies between themselves: 25 Who changed the truth of God into a lie, and worshiped and served the creature more than the Creator, who is blessed for ever. Amen. 26 For this cause God gave them up unto vile affections: for even their women did change the natural use into that which is against nature: 27 And likewise also the men, leaving the natural use of the woman, burned in their lust one toward another; men with men working that which is unseemly, and receiving in themselves that recompence of their error which was meet. 28 And even as they did not like to retain God in their knowledge, God gave them over to a reprobate mind, to do those things which are not convenient; 29 Being filled with all unrighteousness, fornication, wickedness, covetousness, maliciousness; full of envy, murder, debate, deceit, malignity; whisperers, 30 Backbiters, haters of God, despiteful, proud, boasters, inventors of evil things, disobedient to parents, 31 Without understanding, covenantbreakers, without natural affection, implacable, unmerciful: 32 Who knowing the judgment of God, that they which commit such things are worthy of death, not only do the same, but have pleasure in them that do them.”