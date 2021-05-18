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BLOW THE COVID19 WHISTLE [2021-05-18] - BLOWTHECOVID19WHISTLE.COM (VIDEO)
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260 views • May 18, 2021
BLOW THE COVID19 WHISTLE [2021-05-18] - BLOWTHECOVID19WHISTLE.COM (VIDEO)
We don’t need to give you the statistics. We don’t need to tell you how it is. Because you already know something is very wrong. You know there is a cover up.
But staying silent when you know the truth isn’t a decision that just affects you. It’s affecting millions of people all over the Country and billions all over the World.
ONE DROP MAKES A MASSIVE DIFFERENCE…
If the state has a secret that is causing harm, loss or injury to the people that is a CRIME AGAINST HUMANITY. “I was only following orders” didn’t stack up in the Nuremberg trials.
You are the drop in the ocean who CAN make a HUGE difference. This is a safe place for you to speak out and we’ll support you in a sensitive and professional way. We want to hear from public sector workers as well as private sector. You know who you are. Doctors. Nurses. Police. Intelligence. Teachers. Civil Servants. Coroners.
Our future lies in YOUR HANDS. You have the power to change this. Our world is changing for the worst. Whether it reaches the end game, lies in your hands. A drop in an ocean that could cause a big ripple. That is the power that lies in your hands.
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
[Spreely] https://www.spreely.com/page/SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo
[Gab] https://gab.com/Sergeant_Major
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[UGETube] https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@SERGEANT%20MAJORS%20TRUTHER%20INFO
[OurTube] https://ourtube.co.uk/@SGMs_Truther_Info
[NewTube] https://newtube.app/user/SGMs_TRUTHER_INFO
[BrandNewTube] https://brandnewtube.com/@SergeantMajor
[Odysee] https://odysee.com/$/invite/4dCmT1hh84DFXxzRvUh2B8YabMsHMK1m
[Lbry] https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
Blow The Covid19 Whistle
https://www.blowthecovid19whistle.com/
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major (2010)
We don’t need to give you the statistics. We don’t need to tell you how it is. Because you already know something is very wrong. You know there is a cover up.
But staying silent when you know the truth isn’t a decision that just affects you. It’s affecting millions of people all over the Country and billions all over the World.
ONE DROP MAKES A MASSIVE DIFFERENCE…
If the state has a secret that is causing harm, loss or injury to the people that is a CRIME AGAINST HUMANITY. “I was only following orders” didn’t stack up in the Nuremberg trials.
You are the drop in the ocean who CAN make a HUGE difference. This is a safe place for you to speak out and we’ll support you in a sensitive and professional way. We want to hear from public sector workers as well as private sector. You know who you are. Doctors. Nurses. Police. Intelligence. Teachers. Civil Servants. Coroners.
Our future lies in YOUR HANDS. You have the power to change this. Our world is changing for the worst. Whether it reaches the end game, lies in your hands. A drop in an ocean that could cause a big ripple. That is the power that lies in your hands.
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
[Spreely] https://www.spreely.com/page/SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo
[Gab] https://gab.com/Sergeant_Major
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[UGETube] https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@SERGEANT%20MAJORS%20TRUTHER%20INFO
[OurTube] https://ourtube.co.uk/@SGMs_Truther_Info
[NewTube] https://newtube.app/user/SGMs_TRUTHER_INFO
[BrandNewTube] https://brandnewtube.com/@SergeantMajor
[Odysee] https://odysee.com/$/invite/4dCmT1hh84DFXxzRvUh2B8YabMsHMK1m
[Lbry] https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
Blow The Covid19 Whistle
https://www.blowthecovid19whistle.com/
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major (2010)
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