CBDCs | “Effecitively End Banking As I Know It.” - Saule Omarova (Joe Biden’s Nominee for comptroller of the currency before her nomination was withdrawn at her request on December 7, 2021)

CBDCs | “Effectively End Banking As I Know It.” - Saule Omarova (Joe Biden’s Nominee for comptroller of the currency before her nomination was withdrawn at her request on December 7, 2021)
Watch the Original December 7th 2021 Presentation Today HERE: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Wka39MgfLQY
