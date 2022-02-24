Ukrainian defense: 'Tanks, helicopters and planes have been shot down we are defending our land’

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'Tanks, helicopters and planes have been shot down we are defending our land’
Ukrainian ambassador to UK says British-donated military kit has been used to shoot down Russian planes.
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