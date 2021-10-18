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The Set Up for the Reset: Leo Hohmann and Jan Markell
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41 views • October 18, 2021
Jan Markell spends the hour with Leo Hohmann. One expert says the vaccine mandate and passports spell the end of human liberty in the West. This is part of the agenda of the World Economic Forum (WEF) and their Great Reset plans to change the world as we know it. How does this line up with Bible prophecies?
Understanding The Times Radio with Jan Markell
RELATED LINKS:
https://olivetreeviews.org/
https://leohohmann.com/
https://www.oneplace.com/ministries/understanding-the-times/
SOURCE:
https://rumble.com/vngoux-the-set-up-for-the-reset-leo-hohmann.html
Understanding The Times Radio with Jan Markell
RELATED LINKS:
https://olivetreeviews.org/
https://leohohmann.com/
https://www.oneplace.com/ministries/understanding-the-times/
SOURCE:
https://rumble.com/vngoux-the-set-up-for-the-reset-leo-hohmann.html
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