What is spiritual poverty, and why is it so praiseworthy? During the Sermon on the Mount, when Jesus Christ was teaching people how to reach the Kingdom of Heaven, He gave them the first Beatitude, "Blessed are the poor in spirit, for theirs is the Kingdom of Heaven. Who are “the poor in spirit”? Why are such people blessed and become worthy of the Kingdom of Heaven? In the video "BLESSED ARE THE POOR IN SPIRIT", Igor Mikhailovich Danilov reveals the deep essence of this question. Official website of ALLATRA TV: https://allatra.tv/en
ALLATRA International Public Movement: https://allatra.org
Download the book AllatRa, freely available in different languages: https://allatra.tv/en/book/anastasia-novykh-allatra
#sermononthemount #poorinspirit #howtoattainheaven
