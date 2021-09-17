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Jesus Is Wherever Two Or More Are Gathered In His Name
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20 views • September 17, 2021
For a longer video on this topic: https://bit.ly/ChristianCommunityLiving
For where two or three are gathered together in My name, I am there in the midst of them.”
For where two or three are gathered together in My name, I am there in the midst of them.”
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