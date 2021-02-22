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WOTN #12 Two Presidents: The War For America's Future Rages!
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222 views • February 22, 2021
It seems that we have two presidents; One that has an enthusiastic and dedicated base of patriotic Americans who love America and feel cheated of their victory: The other has a mix of typical Democrats, big companies, big tech, globalists, and progressive extremists, all who want to change America into a Communist utopia, none of which have ever succeeded, all of them ending in complete disaster and mass democide in the millions. Those who voted biden are now realizing their terrible mistake, he is a wreaking ball and another failed politician promising empty dreams and horrifying nightmares.
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