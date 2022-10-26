MSNBC will Pretend John Fetterman Never Debated as he Knocks Himself OUT. -- WHAT DEBATE??

John #Fetterman debated Dr. Oz tonight for the Pennsylvania #senate seat, and MSNBC and CNN are going to pretend it never happened. Fetterman absolutely knocked himself out, and should have never shown up, but you have to give him credit for having the courage to do so.Regardless, his answer on #fracking his ability to string a sentence together or understand what was going on was very apparent to any voter who might be paying attention.





MY CHANNEL ON RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom , join me there.





Link to $10 extra bitcoin when you buy $100: https://www.coinbase.com/join/bireck_4





send bitcoin donations to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers!





YouTube is cesspool of censorship. Find me and subscribe on

Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom

Locals: http://rechargeFreedom.locals.com

Odysee: https://odysee.com/@rechargefreedom

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom

Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom

http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more