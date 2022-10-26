Create New Account
MSNBC will Pretend John Fetterman Never Debated as he Knocks Himself OUT. -- WHAT DEBATE??
Recharge Freedom
Published a month ago

John #Fetterman debated Dr. Oz tonight for the Pennsylvania #senate seat, and MSNBC and CNN are going to pretend it never happened. Fetterman absolutely knocked himself out, and should have never shown up, but you have to give him credit for having the courage to do so.Regardless, his answer on #fracking his ability to string a sentence together or understand what was going on was very apparent to any voter who might be paying attention.


