NIGHT SHADOWS 07112022 -- Is A False Flag In The Spirit Winds? Sniffer's, Suitcases, Water & Fire

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Rumors, rumors and then more rumors - but when do they turn REAL? No one knows, but the signs are everywhere that the NWO boys and girls need a huge false flag soon or they will lose control over the masses of the world. That means we need to look for a "surprise" coming in the very near future. We know that America/Babylon has to come down from her lofty perch and be submerged under the UN. It is not optional. Then we have a BUCK MOON on 7-13/14 in the midst of the week, we have Biden overseas, we have "peace and security." We have governments being overturned, and Daniel's 70th week most likely beginning September 26/27th possibly. On top of that, everyone is talking about a new money system, all digital, and the need to identify everyone if they want be "in." Antichrist is rising, are you ready? Can I get through a show without being censored? Not likely...
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