Covid is a distraction, We're deep into WW 3!

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Covid 19 is a distraction from what's really happening in not only the US but the entire world. Think about it. Our economy is suffering from out of control inflation, we're looking at shortages in energy, we're being told to expect food shortages, our health is suffering, our civil rights are being taken away as the US Constitution is being disrespected. And, worst of all, half of America is so fearful of Covid that people are acquiescing to stupid mandates that have nothing to do with science!