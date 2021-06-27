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Trump Cancels Funding of US/China Research Making Pandemic Viruses-Over 6700 views
Peter R. Breggin, MD
Peter R. Breggin, MDCheckmark Icon
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354 views • June 27, 2021
[Over 6700 views before YouTube Censored the Peter Breggin YouTube Channel]
First posted May 1, 2020

For years, US researchers have been collaborating with Wuhan Institute of Virology scientists in China to build more deadly SARS-CoV viruses similar in their clinical effect to SARS-CoV-2, the epidemic coronavirus. The American/Chinese effort has used same species of bats from which new epidemic virus has come. Within a week of my wife Ginger and I announcing this disastrous situation through a blog, video, and an array of contacts—President Donald Trump stopped NIH’s funding of the research. In this video, I discuss Fauci’s role in enabling this tragic research, implications for the future, and the undaunted efforts by the Chinese to forge ahead on their own to make ever more dangerous viruses.

Read more: https://breggin.com/trump-cancels-funding-of-us-china-research-making-epidemic-viruses/

See our new book: COVID-19 and the Global Predators: We Are The Prey:
http://www.WeAreThePrey.com
Keywords
trumpchinacovid-19sars-cov-2gain of functionwuhan labpeter breggin md
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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