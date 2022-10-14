DEMOCRAT POLITICIANS – OPENLY RACIST AND MENTALLY ILL

In the Trenches with Teddy Daniels
October 13, 2022
From LA to Arizona to DC & PA, Democrat politicians are openly racist calling black children “little monkeys” and hosting Slave Day in high school. They are always guilty of what they
accuse you of doing.
Russia threatens cyber attack on US. Is he going to use the list of 16
infrastructures that Biden told him were off limits 2 years ago?
Sheriff Judd, turn looters into grated cheese
Dems turn on John Fetterman.
