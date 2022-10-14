In the Trenches with Teddy Daniels





October 13, 2022





From LA to Arizona to DC & PA, Democrat politicians are openly racist calling black children “little monkeys” and hosting Slave Day in high school. They are always guilty of what they

accuse you of doing.





Russia threatens cyber attack on US. Is he going to use the list of 16

infrastructures that Biden told him were off limits 2 years ago?





Sheriff Judd, turn looters into grated cheese





Dems turn on John Fetterman.





https://teddydaniels.tv/





https://gab.com/teddydanielspa





https://www.facebook.com/TEDDYDANIELSTV/





Protect your wealth, retirement, and future with Goldco. Use this link, Tell them Teddy sent you, and get $10k or MORE in Free Silver: https://goldco.com/trenches





Get better rest, and improve your overall wellness, Visit: magbreakthrough.com/teddy





MAGNESIUM BREAKTHROUGH: https://www.magbreakthrough.com/teddy





MyPillow Promo Code: TEDDY: https://www.mypillow.com/





General Manufacturing TEDDY-15:

https://generalmfg.net/shop/firearms/teddy-15/





My Patriot Cigars: mypatriotcigars.com – promo Teddy





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1nta7e-democrat-politicians-openly-racist-and-mentally-ill.html



