Gavin Newsom Goes Full Racist, Tells Black Audience That He, Too, Got a Low SAT Score and Can’t Read

California Governor Gavin Newsom traveled to Georgia and made a jaw-dropping comment to a predominantly black audience: “I’m like you… I’m a 960 SAT guy. I can’t read.”
Yes, he actually said it.
In this episode, we break down what Newsom said, why it’s being called “soft bigotry,” and how comments like this reveal a deeper problem in modern progressive politics.
