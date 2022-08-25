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Jeffrey Epstein associate and one-time New York Post owner Steven Hoffenberg is found dead in his Connecticut apartment aged 77
Steven Hoffenberg, a longtime Jeffrey Epstein associate and mentor, was found dead in his Derby, Connecticut apartment.
Epstein allegedly played a major role in a $460 million pyramid scheme years before he was accused of masterminding a lurid sex trafficking conspiracy.
https://rumble.com/v1hc1de-breaking-news-jeffrey-epstein-associate-and-one-time-new-york-post-owner-st.html?mref=2hzb1&mrefc=9